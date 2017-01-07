Maine state park pass is going to cost 50 percent more

Cobscook Bay State Park was voted one of the best in Maine by readers of Down East Magazine (Photo: Ben Williamson for Down East Magazine)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Mainers who want to hike, swim or sunbathe in a state park are going to have to pay more for a season pass.



Entrance fees and camp reservation fees went up in 2016, and the price of a season pass is going up in 2017.



John Bott of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the annual park pass fee hasn't gone up since 2002. The new price will be $105, compared to $70 last year.



Bott tells the Sun Journal newspaper that higher entrance fees haven't slowed park attendance.



Attendance for parks and historic sites as of October 2016 was 2.51 million. Campers numbered 254,540.

1/7/2017 11:08:03 AM (GMT -5:00)

AP