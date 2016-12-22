Maine State Police trooper rescues owl hit by car

PALMYRA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine State Police trooper tended to a different kind of victim on Thursday morning.

Officials say Trooper Bernard Brunetter noticed an owl in a snowbank on the median side when he was traveling on I-95 in Palmyra.

The owl appeared to have been hit by a car and suffering from exposure.

Trooper Brunetter was able to get his jacket over the owl after a brief struggle and secured it in his cruiser. He then brought it to Moosehead Trail Trading post to put the owl in a box to be warmed up.

State Police say they believe the owl suffered from a concussion, and hope the owl makes a full recovery.

Avian Haven took custody of the owl.

