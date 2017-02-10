Maine students battle it out at national science competition

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A handful of students from the Bangor Christian School will be putting their math and science skills to the test on Saturday. They will be representing the state of Maine at the National Science Bowl Regionals in Boston.

Five middle schoolers are hoping to put their school on the map for the third year in a row at the National Science Bowl.



“I don't know if we're going to win but definitely we're going to get further,” said team captain, Joel Ford. He said they are different than most middle schoolers…

“I feel like they might be more interested in Instagram or social media than they would be science,” he said.



But not Joel…over the last few months he and his teammates have been studying whenever and wherever they could…

“Whenever I have some friends come over or something, I'll have them ask me a couple questions,” he said.



“We get little packets full of questions and we try to memorize as many as we can,” said his teammate, Lauren McGraw.



Before they get the chance to test their knowledge against other schools- they test each other.

“Science has always been my favorite subject so I really wanted to compete in it,” said McGraw.



Now that the big day is almost here, even coach Boyle is feeling the pressure.



“Part of me is glad that we're almost there because it's such a buildup but to get them prepared and get them ready, but it's also kind of nerve wracking,” said Boyle.

“I'm a little bit worried… my dad wants me to do really good, I think I'll do fine,” said Ford. “I've studied a lot so I kind of feel like I've done my purpose.”



No matter the outcome, just being a part of the competition is a reward in itself.



“It's going to really help your career and the science bowl looks really good on a college application.”



“Absolutely, I think what the science bowl does for these kids way beyond a win or loss is that they get to see the things they didn't realize they could do,” said Boyle.



The hope is that more kids will follow their lead.



“Trying new things is an important thing in life because if you don't try something new, you'll never do anything different,” said Ford.

If they win regionals, the kids will compete at the final competition in Washington D.C. The winning team will score trips to national parks across the country and supplies for their school’s science department.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ