Maine teacher gets probation for sex crime against student

Aaron Clark charged with unlawful sexual contact with student

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A former high school teacher in Waldo County who admitted to committing a sex crime against a student was placed on probation for a year after cutting a deal with prosecutors.



The Morning Sentinel reports 37-year-old Aaron Clark was sentenced to 364 days in jail - all suspended - at Waldo County Unified Criminal Court on Monday.



Earlier this month, Clark pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful sexual touching stemming from an incident with a student at Mount View High School. It's unclear when the offenses occurred.



Clark was arrested in June at the Waldo County Sheriff's Office in Belfast. He resigned from his position as a mathematics teacher at the Thorndike school on the day after he was charged.

