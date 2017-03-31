Maine veterans depart for Honor Flight trip to D.C.

In just minutes, 47 Maine veterans will board their flight to visit the Veterans Memorials in Washington D.C.

The veterans and family members met at the Portland International Jetport this morning.

Each veteranwas given a new hat, Honor Flight apparel, and breakfast before some opening remarks.

This trip is largely thanks to the donations of NEWS CENTER viewers, who donated over 100-thousand dollars in our first ever Honor Flight Maine Telethon.

For one Korean war veteran, it's his first time visiting the D.C. memorials - and he says it's an honor.

"I look forward to it," said Bob Vaillancourt, a Korean War veteran. "I really feel honored to be a part of the group. I think you should give honor to those who gave it all, who gave their lives. That's the way I look at it - honor those who came before me."

Honor flight Chairperson Laurie Sidelinger says that while she's excited for the trip - this has been a challenging one.

Multiple veterans and their guardians who were signed up for the trip had to back out last minute because of health issues.

She says she'll make sure they get their trip on the next one in June.

