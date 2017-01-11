Maine Veterans' Home breaks ground on $4M renovation, addition

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — With gold shovels in hand, officials with the Maine Veterans Home, joined with local officials and contractors to break ground Wednesday afternoon on a new expansion project.

The project will allow the facility to increase its in-house rehabilitation program. The renovation will include new dining and common areas. The project will cost $4 million.

Maine Veterans Home in Bangor hosting a ground breaking ceremony for 4 million dollar addition and renovation. #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/uVDAxj7GWP — Dan Frye (@DanTheCameraGuy) January 11, 2017

Maine Veterans' Home administrator Greg Urban said one the things residents wanted was more private area to meet with families and friends, and that the new addition will address that concern.

The center is currently a 150-bed unit, but the project will not be adding new beds.

They expect the project to take about a year to complete.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ