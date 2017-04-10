Maine warden rescues 34-year-old eagle, oldest to be documented in state history

Game Warden Joe McBrine handles the oldest eagle ever documented in Maine, which is nearly 34 years old. (Photo: Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

TRESCOTT TWP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 34-year-old bald eagle was rescued Friday by a Maine Game Warden. It is the oldest ever documented in the state's history.

The bird was banded in June of 1983 by the former eagle biologist of the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Charlie Todd has for the past five years led the department's endangered species program.

The warden service got a call Friday reporting an injured bald eagle in the township of Trescott, located within 10 miles of Lubec in Downeast Maine. Warden Joe McBrine responded along with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officer Amanda Hardaswick.

Local lobsterman Wayne Jones assisted McBrine in locating the bird along the harbor shore, and McBrine was able to walk right up to it and capture it without any struggle.

The department notes that in the 1970s, bald eagles were endangered and there were less than 30 nesting pairs in the state. Some 40 years later, the specifies is no longer on that list and it is estimated there are over 900 pairs throughout Maine.

The resurgence is something the department considers one if it's most remarkable conservation success stories.

© 2017 WCSH-TV