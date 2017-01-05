Maine will ask legislators to pass mining rules once again

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine legislators will decide once again whether to approve rules to jumpstart mining.



Legislators passed a 2012 law calling for an overhaul of mining rules. But lawmakers have twice not approved rules proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection following concerns about cleanup costs and the strength of environmental regulations.



GOP Gov. Paul LePage's administration says its latest rules will protect Maine's environment and taxpayers. A citizen-led board approved the rules Thursday and will ask lawmakers to consider changes to mining laws addressing issues like groundwater contamination.



The rules don't ban mining on public lands and flood-prone areas because existing law allows it.



Several citizens said the rules don't protect public health if a disaster happens. Advocacy groups raised questions about water quality and the underwater storage of mining waste.

