Maine women turns 108 years old! (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It was a special day for one Mainer over the weekend in Machias.

Cora Quimby celebrated her 108th birthday on Saturday. She celebrated it with family and friends.

Quimby was born in 1909, the year when President William Taft was sworn in, and when there were only 46 stars on the American flag. Health Care workers said Quimby reads the newspaper everyday and still picks out her own clothes.

"Feels good today, right now" said Quimby when asked how she was doing.

Quimby who is from Machiasport said the secret to living a long and healthy life, is being good, having a good family and not eating junk food

