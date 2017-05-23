MaineGeneral nursing home in Jackman is scheduled to close in September

JACKMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- MaineGeneral announced on Friday that it will be shutting down its 18-bed nursing home in Jackman on September 1, 2017, because of the substantial losses it has suffered over the course of the last decade.

According to MaineGeneral, the nursing home has suffered an average loss of $630,000 per year. MaineGeneral's board of directors and senior management determined that as a result of the substantial losses, it will no longer be able to subsidize the home.

There are currently 10 people living in the facility, in addition to 15 staff members. MaineGeneral has said that it will work with the residents and their families to ensure all nursing home residents are placed in alternative facilities. It also said that it will work with staff to offer employment at other MaineGeneral facilities or offer them a severance package.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV