Mainer looking to return priceless item to original owner

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A woman in Maine is looking to return a priceless item to their original owners.

About a year and a half ago, Michelle Racicot purchased a Roger Brother silverware set from a couple living in Ellsworth.

She said the pair was going through financial difficulties and had to sell several of their possessions. The silverware set was one of those items. The wife hated having to part with it because it belonged to her grandmother.

On Tuesday, Racicot took to Facebook to find that couple. She believes they live on Bangor Road in Ellsworth and is asking anyone for some help.

