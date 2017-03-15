Mainer or miner? This woman got creative when she was left in the dark

(NEWS CENTER) -- Thousands of homes were still without power Wednesday morning after Stella ripped through the state, dumping more than 20 inches of snow in a matter of hours.

One of the hardest hit areas was York, where more than 7,000 people were left in the dark. High winds toppled trees and branches, bringing power lines down with them.

Many people resort to candles and flashlights, but not Candy Ely.

She uses a headlamp.

"It's got a battery and I can whip around the house and see things," she said. "I can see what's going on in the neighborhood outside. There's not much going on really, no TV, can't do anything."

It was a busy evening for both Central Maine Power and crews from Lucas Tree.

