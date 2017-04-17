Mainers at the 2017 Boston Marathon

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — Dozens of runners from Maine participated in Monday's 121st running of the Boston Marathon. It was a hot day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s in some spots during race time.

Last year's top Maine resident finishers – Sheri Piers and Chris Harmon – were both entered into this year's race, however, Piers did not start the race along with 2015's top Maine female Kristin Barry. Piers was the top overall American woman in 2012.

Harmon, who made his Boston Marathon debut last year and finished 97th overall, took 293rd this year, covering the course in 2 hours, 43 minutes, 57 seconds.

Top female Maine resident finishers:

DNS Kristin Barry (Scarborough)

DNS Sheri Piers (Falmouth)

Top male Maine resident finishers:

293. Christopher Harmon (Portland) 2:43:57

391. Robert Ashby (Brunswick) 2:46:22

660. Stefan Sandreuter (North Yarmouth) 2:51:23

1273. Adam Goode (Bangor) 2:58:43

2179. Justin Fereshetian (Turner) 3:06:11

2888. Matt Garfield (Wells) 3:10:50

3357. Matt Daly (Eliot) 3:14:31

4077. Thomas Wire (Houlton) 3:19:42

DNF Michael Gordon (Falmouth)

DNF Brian Rhodes-Devey

DNF Matt Sawyer (Eliot)

