Mainers honor fallen loved ones at classic car show in Bangor

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Every year on Memorial Day we honor the fallen, but for some families in Maine everyday could be considered Memorial Day.

Nearly 300 people gathered at the Sunbury Village Retirement Community in Bangor Monday for a classic car show. Among those were Paul and Dee House, who lost their son, Joel, to the war in Iraq in 2007. One of the event organizers, Deborah Wisdom lost her husband during the Vietnam War.

"We are honoring those that have gone before us," wisdom said.

The event was a fundraiser for two organizations that aim to help veterans: Maine Troop Greeters and House in the Woods.

The House family started House in the Woods after the loss of their son. They say they wanted to give back to other Gold Star families in need of emotional support. The non-profit organization takes veterans and their families hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Paul House says his son loved the outdoors.

"It's great camaraderie, great way for them to be together, and to start the healing process," House said.

