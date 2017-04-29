Mainers march for Climate Change action

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Around 2,000 people rallied and marched around the State House to draw attention to climate change and environmental issues in Augusta Saturday.

The Maine People's Climate March was in conjunction with Climate marches all across the state.

These rallies are in response to recent EPA budget cuts by President Trump.

There were lobstermen, native peoples, and speakers from both sides of the political aisle at the State House.

Marchers say action is needed to protect Maine's natural resources and its future.

"It's a scary time," said Westbrook resident and marcher Ridgely Fuller. "I think Maine is such a wonderful place. It has so many wonderful natural resources. But we need to protect them from the corporations who just want to make a profit off of them. Because they need to be here forever, forever, for all our children and for all life that lives here."

