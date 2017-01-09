Mainers prepare to 'March on Washington'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Thousands of Mainers are packing their bags, preparing for a trip down to our nation’s capital to take part in the Women's March on Washington.

It's set for the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States. The timing is no accident. The national movement is being fueled by comments made at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” multi-award winning actress Meryl Streep announced from the California stage.

Streep used the world stage of the awards show to air her concerns about the incoming administration. “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," she said, "and if you kick ‘em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts."

Donald Trump's tweeted response — "Meryl Streep: one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood … She is a Hillary flunky who lost big" — only fired up activists across the country.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"These are the primary reasons for me that I fight and march," said Cape Elizabeth resident Patty Morris as she pointed out to her three children. They're the biggest reasons why she will be heading down to the march in D.C.

Morris is part of what she calls a wave of activism. "I think a lot of us, we have recognized for a long time that we need more activism," she said. "We need more voices, we need more immediate action when things happen like Standing Rock, and I know plenty of people who do that but not enough."

Morris is no newcomer, though — she has fought for years for her daughter Ally's health. Born with the dangerous lung condition cystic fibrosis, Morris has fought for better care and better research for her daughter.

“My daughter having her health concerns to think that we could step back and strip away the health care safety nets we've put in place for people with chronic conditions like cystic fibrosis," she said. "The difference is truly life and death."

And while it may not have an immediate impact, Morris hopes the Women’s March on Washington will be a catalyst for change.

“We're ready to at least show, en masse, that these folks are not going to go away," she said. "We're going to be calling and we're going to be doing a heck of a lot more than that every time we feel that we need to mobilize."

A March group in Lewiston-Auburn will be holding a poster painting party on Jan. 15. Plans are in place for local marches around Maine: in Portland and Augusta on Jan. 21.

For more information, visit their homepage or the national website.

