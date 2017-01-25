Mainers react to Dakota Pipeline Project

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Tuesday, President Trump signed executive orders to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines.

Although the protests at Standing Rock have been at the forefront of discussions lately, some said the President's decision is a good thing.

For months, thousands of people have come together to protect what they consider- sacred land.



June Sapiel is a member of the Penobscot Indian Nation and has shown her support at Standing Rock multiple times.



“I felt betrayed,” she said, after Trump's quick decision to advance the pipelines which will run from North Dakota to Illinois.



“Not even giving us a change to breathe,” she said. “He just came in and pulled the rug out from underneath us.”



Protestors have managed to stall the project over the last two years.



“It's our job,” said Sapiel. “It's our job to protect and it's our job to stand up and resist.”



Supporters of the pipelines say they will create jobs and cut energy costs. But that's not how Sapiel sees it.



“We are depleting the earth of its natural resources and in the process of doing that, we're creating manmade havoc,” she said.



In a meeting on Tuesday, President Trump called himself an environmentalist, and promised more work...

“We build the pipelines,” he said. “We want to build the pipe going to put a lot of workers a lot of steelworkers back to work.”



The Maine Energy Marketers Association says oil is needed to maintain the nation's economic and national security - and that the president and Congress should embrace any and all opportunities to transport low-cost North American crude oil throughout the country.



Beyond this order - Sapiel says they are preparing to continue the fight.



“No, it's only just begun, I mean there are pipelines going everywhere,” she said.

There are still thousands of protestors at Standing Rock and Sapiel said she will be making her next trip in two weeks.

