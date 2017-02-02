(NEWS CENTER) -- You've likely seen this sign all over your Facebook page in the last few days. It was posted at a daycare in the Houston, Texas area, and it's hit a nerve with parents across the country, and here in Maine.

It sends a message to parents who are on their cell phones while picking up their kids from daycare, and has been shared more than a million times.

Mainers have taken to Facebook to weigh in on the issue, some saying parents should absolutely leave their phones in the car while heading into preschools or daycares to pick up their kids, but others say it's not a school's place to tell parents how to raise their children.

