Mainers React to Monday's Storm

Although Monday's storm was the fourth largest storm here in Bangor, the 24 inches that had fallen didn't seem to get Bangor residents down.

John Chapman's wife owns Fork & Spoon on Main Street in Bangor, and not only was he shoveling snow in the back of the restaurant, but he also said that he took the opportunity to snow shoe. He said he loves the snow, and that all you can do is "deal with it and shovel."

Bryan Lackee is a sales representative at Darlings Honda Nissan Volvo, and he said that the dealership planned for the storm. He said the dealership's crew worked for hours moving the cars into an adjacent lot, and that the hardest part of it all is figuring out where to put the snow.

It's not surprising that after the huge storm that hit the city on Monday, Wednesday night's storm didn't seem to faze Chapman or Lackee.

