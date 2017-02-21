Mainers speak out about jobs, young workers

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The key to keeping more young Maine people in the state, and bringing others home, could be better-paying jobs.

That, at least, is the opinion of scores of people who wrote in response to last week’s NEWS CENTER special report about Maine’s growing workforce problem.

Leaders in business and government agree on the challenge: not enough young people to replace all of those people who will be retiring in the next 10-15 years.

The problem is not unique to Maine, but the numbers tell a significant story. Among other statistics, the Maine Department of Labor says that when you compare Maine’s population of people age 0-20 with those age 40-60, we have 100,000 fewer younger people.

The DOL and others who have studied the problem say the trend has been growing for decades, but as the “baby boom” generation has started to retire — the first boomers are now 71 — the shortage has become a larger concern.

We asked viewers and readers what they believe Maine needs to do to keep and attract more workers. We received 335 written answers on our Facebook pages, and by far the most common response was simple: more and better-paying jobs.

A sample:

There were other issues raised as well. Housing costs were mentioned by a number of respondents:

Natalie Bogart said child care is an issue:

And a number of people said Maine is simply an expensive place to live.

There were others who said big cities are far most expensive places to live than Maine. Some commented that they had had better luck finding work in Maine than other places. And a number of people said Maine’s taxes are too high, and that lowering taxes would help bring jobs and bring some of those who have left Maine back home.

The Maine DOL says wages are rising in the state, and says it currently has about 10,000 open jobs listed.

Spokesperson Julie Rabinowitz said DOL officials believe there are normally far more job openings that are not listed with the agency, making the total number significantly higher. Rabinowitz said workers will need to be get the skills for the state’s growth industries—health care, biomedical and precision manufacturing, among others.

However, judging by online responses to our report, there are clearly many people who believe Maine does not offer the type and number of jobs, or the pay, to keep and attract young workers.

