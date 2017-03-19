Mainers urge Pingree to fight for ACA

Congresswoman, Chellie Pingree at a town hall on healthcare in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Congresswoman Pingree heard a lot of stories from the crowd at her healthcare town hall -- mostly criticism of the GOP proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Pingree has already made up her mind about the Obamacare replacement bill, known as the American Healthcare Act.

She's against it and the speakers she invited as experts Sunday don't think it's a good plan either.

Some of the people who got up to speak at the town hall told stories about how Obamacare has helped them and said they're worried about it going away.

Pingree told them she was planning to fight the new health care proposal and thinks more Americans will lose coverage if it’s passed.

“We're going to do everything we can to fight it,” she said. “I think a lot of people in Maine haven't heard what they wanted to hear -- either a repeal or replacement bill that would be better.”

Barbara Campbell Harvey, secretary of the Maine GOP, attended the town hall and spoke to Pingree before the event began.

She says the Republican plan, good or bad, provides a starting point to fix problems with America's healthcare system.

“There need to be a lot of changes in health care at the national level and we have to start somewhere,” she said. “We have a plan out there, so let's start and look at it and that's what the process is all about. It's about taking a look at what's being offered and then making changes as it suits the people in this country.”

Congress is expected to take up the American Health Care Act on Thursday.

Both of Maine's senators have already said they'll vote no on the plan.

Congressman Bruce Poliquin has said he supports it.

Copyright 2017 WCSH