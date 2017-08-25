Maine's 16th annual American Folk Festival this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Thousands of people are set to take over the Bangor Waterfront for the 16th annual American Folk Festival this weekend.

Organizers said this is likely to be one of the most diverse years yet—featuring 16 performing acts from all over the country and the world.

There are also nearly 65 vendors expected to sell a variety of food and crafts at the weekend-long event.

NEWS CENTER will have a full crew on the waterfront Friday night including our NOW Hits the Road team and our mobile weather lab Stormy at 5pm. We will be live on-air and online.

The festival is FREE to the public. However, there is a suggested donation of $10.

August 25th - 7:00pm

August 26th - 12:00pm

August 27th - 12:00pm

For a full schedule of events you can visit americanfolkfestival.com

