Maine's economy 'on the road to a renaissance'

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- College loan debt has been on the rise for years but now there could be some help for students. The "Alfond Leaders" program will provide financial relief for students who are employed by a Maine-based business.

As of Tuesday, students in Maine colleges and across the world are encouraged to apply for that program as long as they are in a STEM-related field of study. That stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

It's a strategy to support the state's transition from traditional manufacturing to an economy where one in seven jobs over the next decade will be in those fields.

With the leadership of Colby College and an investment from the Global tech company, CGI, The Alfond Foundation will select approximately 150 students over the next 3 years to each receive $60,000.

That is if they choose to live and work in Maine for at least 5 years. Members of Maine's congressional delegation say it's a big step forward for students and the state.

The announcement came as a pleasant surprise for Colby college student Robert Durest.



Originally from California- he planned on returning home after graduation. Now, he is not so sure.



“I thought I'd end up at a Facebook or google back in Silicon Valley but with this announcement and CGI coming in, I'm pretty excited, maybe I'll end up staying in Maine,” said Durest.



He is beginning to realize that the tech industry is expanding rapidly and he wants in.



“I think you've really opened up my idea to where I want to end up after college,” he said.

“This is a very exciting opportunity and even though this will be my first summer in Maine, maybe I'll have many more afterward.”



But the program is not just about attracting out of state students to Maine-it's about keeping our own here too. Something that has been very difficult to do following the collapse of many paper mills.



“A lot of my friends actually just want to leave my town and find new jobs still in New England, but not necessarily Maine,” said student, Austin Nantkes.



Now, like his friends, he sees there is a chance to stay.



“I've thought about it and with this announcement, that's also helped bolster that idea,” he said.

