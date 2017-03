At the Stillson School of Irish Dance students learn to stomp and wheel their feet around while keeping their upper bodies rigid.

Several days a week this time of year, dozens of students head to a school that shares a nondescript building with a car rental agency on the outskirts of Portland.

It's the only certified school of its kind in the state of Maine, and the focus is on one subject only: Irish dance.

