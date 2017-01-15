Maine's potato producers to assemble at spud summit

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Maine's potato industry will gather in northern Maine for a conference related to all things tuber.



The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting the 32nd Annual Maine Potato Conference and Trade Show on Jan. 18 and 19 in Caribou.



The conference brings together potato producers, farm workers and crop advisers for topics such as soil health, agricultural technology and combating drought.



Potatoes are the signature crop of northern Maine. The state was the ninth largest potato producer in 2013. Maine harvested 53,000 acres that year.



The conference will take place at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center.

