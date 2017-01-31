Maine's smallest university could become regional campus

(Photo: U Maine)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine's smallest state institution is continuing to struggle financially and could become a regional campus of the state's flagship university.

The University of Maine at Machias is currently a regional institution struggling with declining enrollments in an area of the state with dwindling numbers of young people.

The campus's fiscal troubles have cost the state university system more than $ 1 million from its financial reserves.

The two institutions began working together to tackle the issues last spring, and the institutions' leaders are recommending the new relationship begin in July.

The University of Maine at Machias would keep its name and still offer four-year degree programs that can be started and completed in Machias. The University of Maine would have overall responsibility over its budget.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.