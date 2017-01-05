Maine's yearly farm trades show comes to capital Jan. 10

(Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - One of the largest agricultural exhibitions in Maine is scheduled to come to the state's capital city next week.



The 76th Annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show will take place at the Augusta Civic Center from Jan. 10 to 12. The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry hosts the event, which will include dozens of agricultural organizations.



Organizers say there will be more than 120 exhibits centering on agricultural products, equipment and services. The event is free and expected to draw more than 5,000 people over the three days.



Gov. Paul LePage will participate in the first day of the event on Jan. 10. He says the event is a chance to tout the gains Maine producers have made in some agricultural sectors, such as maple syrup and horticulture.

