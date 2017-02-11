(Photo: maxuser)

Overnight we'll have a quick break before the next major snowstorm arrives by late tomorrow morning. Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Sunday through early Tuesday morning.

Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies and snow will develop by the mid to late morning in the Portland area.By mid afternoon snow starts in the Augusta and Lewiston area.

By the evening snow will move into the Bangor area.

Snow will continue through Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Snow could be very heavy at times with rates of 2-4" per hour possible, especially closest to the coast as the low pressure system bringing the storm undergoes rapid intensification (bombogenesis) in the Gulf of Maine.

Winds will become extremely strong by Monday morning and could gust as high as 50-60 mph during the day Monday. Power outages are definitely possible with this event, especially closest to the coast.

Sunday night and Monday morning's driving will become extremely dangerous to near impossible, especially with snowfall that intense and winds as strong as they will be.

Blizzard conditions will be possible during the day Monday with visibility reduced to under 1/4 miles and winds sustained or frequently gusting to 35+ mph. Please take this storm seriously.

Blizzard watches (in green) could possibily be changed to Blizzard Warnings over the next several hours.

It looks like the snow will start to make it's way out of the Portland area by the early afternoon Monday and out of the Bangor area by the evening, but winds will likely stay gusty through the rest of the evening and into the night.

Totals look like they're be measure with a yardstick rather than a ruler. Going to be tough to get exact amounts because of lots of blowing and drifting that will continue through the day and evening Monday.

We'll all be here at some point through the next couple of days keeping you up to date on the latest info we have. Please stay safe and stay warm.

Meteorologist Jessica Conley

