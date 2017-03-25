Make America Great Again March in Augusta

Supporters of President Trump march in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A group of President Trump supporters went to Augusta today for a Make America Great Again event.The gathering featured music and a march around the state house.Speakers included congressional candidate Mark Holbrook and other members of Maine's house and senate.

People who went say they wanted to show support for the President, law enforcement and members of the military.

The rally comes just a day after the President and republicans in Congress failed to get enough bipartisan support to hold a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

That doesn't mean the President's supporters are disappointed with the job he's been doing.

“Actually I think it's the best not to rush into anything,” said Wendy Wesley. “If they couldn't agree, things still need to be worked on and I think it's best to take your time and do it right.”

Others put blame for the failure on members of Congress.

“His plan was to replace it and repeal it and that didn't happen because we have representatives that don't have the courage to stand up and change things the way they need to be,” said Dennis Townsend.

The march was one of many held across the country at the same time.

Organizers of the Maine’s march also collected food for the Maine Homeless Veterans Association.

