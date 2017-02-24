Man abandons Ohio woman, three children after taking credit card

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police arrested a man wanted in six states for numerous theft-related charges.

Biddeford police said 45-yr-old James. A. Stone, Biddeford resident, was arrested Friday on several outstanding warrants and a new Biddeford charge.

Police say an Ohio woman with three children called police when the man later identified as Stone, left the woman's car with her credit card. The woman told police she was afraid she would not be able to keep her three children warm in the car when Stone didn't return.

According to the Biddeford PD, 'Stone has numerous criminal convictions for Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Forgery and Fraud in the following states: Kansas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, South Dakota, Washington State, Ohio.'

Police believe Stone utilizes social media to start relationships with women for the purpose to obtain money.

Stone is currently in York County Jail awaiting extradition to face the Kansas charges.

