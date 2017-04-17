Man allegedly sexually assaulted by priest continues to seek justice

CASTINE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Neal Gumpel was allegedly sexually assaulted by a priest at Maine Maritime Academy is 1974 -- it took him decades to open up about the incident, but now he is seeking justice and an advocacy group from New Jersey is helping.
”We're looking for more victims of a professor of Maine Maritime who abused children” Robert Hoatson said as he passed fliers out to everyone that walked and drove by him in downtown Castine. Hoatson is the president of Road to Recovery -- an organization dedicated to helping sexual assault victims seek justice and find peace. Now he is doing his part to help Neal Gumpel -- who says he was molested at Maine Maritime Academy 44 years ago. Those allegations are against Father Roy Drake.
"We're appealing to Maine Maritime and the Jesuits, especially of New England, to do something right for a change" Hoatson said.
Any claim of this nature is troubling, and therefore, we looked into the complaint. The age of the allegation and lack of specifics severely limited our effort. We found some anecdotal information indicating that we employed a Roy Drake as a chemistry teacher but no evidence of a connection to a religious order. There were no documents and no knowledge among employees who might have known of him at the time that showed a claim or information that he may have posed a threat.
The Attorney General continues to be our point of contact regarding this matter"
An attorney for the Jesuits couldn't discuss Gumpel's case but say Drake was on a "leave of absence" at the time of the alleged abuse.
