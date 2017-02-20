Man attempting to climb Katahdin dies after sliding 1,000 feet

Baxter State Park (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Holden man is dead after falling down an icy surface in Baxter State Park Saturday, park officials say.

They say the 68-year-old was camping at Daicey Pond Campground with a larger group, and was attempting to climb Katahdin on the Abol Trail.

Near the top of the trail where it intersects with the top of Abol Slide, he lost his footing and was unable to stop his fall. He slid more than 1,000 feet before coming to rest near the bottom of the open section of the slide. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Other climbers in the area alerted Park Rangers.

