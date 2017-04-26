Man being sentenced for ninth OUI charge

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is scheduled to be sentenced in Sagadahoc County court on Wednesday for his ninth OUI charge.
Mark Burson hit a police cruiser while driving under the influence back in August. He was operating the vehicle without a license.
The district attorney's office says Burson is facing a prison sentence of up to ten years.
Burson is scheduled to appear in Sagadahoc Distrcit Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
