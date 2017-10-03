Man brandishes weapon at high school soccer practice: police

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Bangor resident is accused of threatening a high school soccer team with a weapon just as they were starting practice Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Union Street Athletic Field just before 4 p.m. for a report of a man threatening members of the Bangor High School soccer club team, displaying a weapon.

Steven Butler, 40, was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

The incident is under investigation.

