Man charged in popular teacher's death

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:11 AM. EST January 10, 2017

CASCO, Maine (NEWSCENTER) -- A man accused of killing a popular teacher in a crash is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Joshua McNally of Westbrook is charged with manslaughter, and causing a death with a revoked license.

Investigators said he was driving a truck for native Maine produce in April when he suddenly swerved into the path of Adam Perron of Harrison on route 302 in casco.

Perron was a teacher at lakes region middle school and died from his injuries.
McNally is scheduled to be at the Cumberland county superior court at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment.
 

 

