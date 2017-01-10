Man charged in popular teacher's death

Adam Perron (Photo: Lakes Enviromental Association)

CASCO, Maine (NEWSCENTER) -- A man accused of killing a popular teacher in a crash is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Joshua McNally of Westbrook is charged with manslaughter, and causing a death with a revoked license.

Investigators said he was driving a truck for native Maine produce in April when he suddenly swerved into the path of Adam Perron of Harrison on route 302 in casco.

Perron was a teacher at lakes region middle school and died from his injuries.

McNally is scheduled to be at the Cumberland county superior court at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment.



