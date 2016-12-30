POWNAL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in Pownal. Officials say Barry Cain, 65, died after a fire ravaged his garage apartment Friday morning.

Steve McCausland, Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety says the fire broke out at Cain's home on Elmwood Road around 1:00 a.m., and fire investigators located his body just before dawn.

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators say they suspect they fire may have started because of an alternative heat source; Cain's power had gone out during the winter storm.

