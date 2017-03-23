(Photo: State Police)

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man was caught driving with a suspended license and a fake inspection sticker in Hollis.

On March 13, 2017, Michael Conlon, 53, was stopped by State Police on Rt. 202 in Hollis, after they noticed that the coloring in the 2017-2018 inspection sticker was a bit off and the State Police seal was lacking.

A license check on Conlon revealed that his license was under suspension.

Conlon admitted that the sticker was fake and he was summonsed for operating after suspension.

Copyright 2017 WCSH