Man ejected from car after Old Town crash

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A man was ejected after crashing his car in Old Town, police said.

Caleb Nute, 21, was found at approximately 10:22 pm, Thursday evening on Main Street in the area of the Mill. Nute was found unconscious and ejected from his car.

He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center by Old Town Fire Rescue where he remains as of Friday morning, his condition is not known at this time.

The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash. Speed and alcohol may be factors according to police.

