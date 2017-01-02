Man found dead next to his snowmobile in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A snowmobiler was found dead next to his snowmobile Monday morning, according to officials.
Tim Spahr of the Maine Game Wardens Service said 44-year-old Angus McDuffie of Gray was found next to his snowmobile off Nash Road around 11 a.m. It's unclear if he died of trauma or a medical condition.
It appears McDuffie's snowmobile got stuck as he was trying to cross a stream.
The Medical Examiner will determine how he died.
