Man gets seven year sentence for ninth OUI

WEST BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Maine will spend the next seven years in jail after being convicted of his ninth OUI charge.

Last August, Mark Bursom rear-ended a police cruiser driven by officer Lucas Shirland. Prosecutors say at the time, Bursom was driving with a restricted license and his blood alcohol level was .35, more than four times the legal limit.

Officer Shirland posted a picture on Facebook after the accident happened. He suffered minor neck injuries in the crash. Shirland spoke at the sentencing, telling the judge that he is glad Bursom "found him" with his car because the situation could have been much worse. Bursom also spoke, apologizing and taking responsibility for his actions. The state asked for the maximum sentence of ten years, and the judge gave him nine with all but seven suspended. The judge also included a probation period and rehabilitation.

Bursom's charges date back to 1979, and the state said today that his first felony OUI charge came in 2007. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the legislature has not taken the position yet where someone should lose their license forever, and until it does, we may be dealing with the occasional Mark Bursoms. "Most people go through it one time and they never make that same mistake twice. So the system that way works pretty well, but " said Dunlap. "The disincentives are almost meaningless to someone who has a real drug or alcohol problem. And that's when you get into other issues." Dunlap also said that drunk driving suspensions over the past ten years have dropped off by about fifty percent, although he admits that the struggling economy had an effect on those numbers. He also said the penalties for OUIs have gotten tougher over time. Bursom's case got a lot of attention on social media, with many people asking. "how is a man who has been charged with nine OUIs still be out on the road?"

