Man grabbed deputy's gun before being tased outside Windham pizza shop: police

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from New Gloucester was arrested early Monday morning in Windham following a report of attempted robbery at a pizza shop.

Law enforcement was told that a male was attempting to break into the Little Caesar's Pizza on Route 302.

According to the county sheriff's office, Richard Valliere became confrontational when law enforcement arrived, and even grabbed onto a deputy's handgun.

Valliere was tased shortly thereafter, the sheriff's office said, "yet continued to struggle." He was eventually taken into custody and brought to Cumberland County Jail.

The 40-year-old was charged with refusing to submit to an arrest or detention, assault on an officer and disorderly conduct.

Bail was set at $3,000

