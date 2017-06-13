Man hospitalized after vehicle catches fire

CARMEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man was left hospitalized after a collision caused his vehicle to roll over and catch fire.

The incident took place on Irish road in Carmel at 7:40AM on Tuesday morning.

State Police said 52-year-old, Russell Beckmann, was driving a dump truck when a distracted driver forced him to go off the road, causing him to hit a telephone pole.

One neighbor said she watched the driver crawl out of the truck minutes before it went up in flames.

“I was just yelling ‘help, help, call 911!’ And I went over to the truck to see if I was going to be able to help him out but I heard a honk and I turned my back. Within a minute I saw him crawling out and I knew he was okay,” said Elizabeth Grant.

State Police are still looking for the woman who fled the scene. Witnesses said she was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV