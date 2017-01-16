Man killed in head-on crash on US Route 202 in Windham ID'd

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) - Police have identified a man killed in a head-on crash in Windham last week.



Police say a minivan driven by 65-year-old Dennis Brackley, of New Gloucester, crossed the centerline of U.S. Route 202 on Friday night and smashed into an SUV driven by 33-year-old Adrian King, of Windham.



Police say Brackley died at the scene. Two young children in his van were critically hurt. The conditions and names of the children weren't immediately released.



A Maine Medical Center nursing supervisor says King and 27-year-old Samantha-Jo Brink, who was a passenger in King's vehicle, were in satisfactory condition. Police said Brink was in serious condition on Friday night.



Windham Police Sgt. William Andrew tells the Portland Press Herald no charges are pending.



An investigation is ongoing.

