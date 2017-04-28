Man killed in meth lab explosion; four arrested

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OLD TOWN (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said a man was killed in a meth lab explosion in Old Town Tuesday.

Officials arrested for other people when they found the meth lab inside an apartment on Brunswick Street. Drug agents said the meth lab exploded and started a fire.

The couple who rented the apartment, Jason Smith and Carrie Ballanger, are being charged. Two other tenants, Don Dube and Sue Smith, a transient. They are in the Penobscot County Jail charged with aggravated unlawful operation of a meth lab.

The state fire marshals office said the man who died was seriously burned and tried to run away before he died. His body is going to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. His name has not been released.

© 2017 WCSH-TV