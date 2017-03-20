Man loses pets, home in attempt to kill ants

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man attempting to kill pesky ants in his basement ended up losing his mom and dad’s home and the family’s pets.

Devon Doucette, 21, was trying to get rid of the ants in his parent’s Old Orchard Beach home by incinerating them with wooden matches, according to the State Fire Marshal. One of those matches ignited some combustible materials and the fire spread to the rest of the home. Doucette’s parents, Maurice and Barbara were not home at the time. The family’s two cats and a dog perished in Saturday’s fire.

Doucette, who ran out of the house with some of the burning items, was treated for burns to his hands and smoke inhalation.

The family’s one-story home on Harmon Street was destroyed.

