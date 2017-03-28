Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Maine shooting deaths

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Authorities say a New York City man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting deaths of two men inside a Maine apartment.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nfZ1eK ) Assistant Attorney General John Alsop says 37-year-old Fuquan Wilson will be sentenced in May.



Wilson previously faced murder charges stemming from the shootings of 42-year-old Russell Lavoie and 37-year-old Jeffrey Lude inside an apartment in Biddeford in 2014.



Wilson was indicted by a York County grand jury in 2016. He was arrested in New York City.



