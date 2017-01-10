Man runs across country for veteran's suicide awareness

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Most of us don't even want to walk to the mailbox when it's below freezing, but that hasn't stopped one determined man who is running thousands of miles across the country, through freezing D.C. temperatures, all to raise awareness for veteran's suicide.



George Chmiel has been running for about 17 weeks now and he's in the home stretch, with only about 250 miles to go, so he took a little break to talk with WUSA9.

"My feet are really swollen," said Chmiel. It's no wonder, running 2,750 miles will do that to your feet.

"The first thousand miles is training for the next 2,000," Chmiel said.



He started this journey on September 11th in San Diego, running an average of about 250 miles a week, essentially a marathon a day. "Just cranking miles," said Chmiel.



His final destination: Ground Zero.

His purpose: to raise awareness for veteran’s suicide.

"The numbers are staggering, it's an epidemic," said Chmiel.



Chmiel is not a veteran, in fact he has no real connection to the military at all.

"You don't have to have served to care," he said. He's just fed up with how our heroes are being treated when they come home.

"Everything I have in my life I owe to the men and women that go abroad and lay it on the line for us, he said. "When they come back they should not feel like there is no other way out than pulling a trigger.



He wants to stop that cycle, through a program he describes as a 'reverse boot camp.'

"It's a mandatory program similar to like basic training going in" said Chmiel. "We train a high school kid to be a warrior, what about a program to train a warrior to be a civilian again."

Thanks to this run, the idea already has the attention of Capitol Hill and thousands of signatures.

"You don't have to run across America to change a life, sometimes it's just a conversation," said Chmiel.



George has had many conversations along the way, some have stuck with him more than others.

"She had just lost her son, he had killed himself two months prior," remembers Chmiel of a woman he met in New Mexico. "That really shook me up."

It's those stories that keep him warm when he's in below freezing weather, that keep him motivated when he wants to quit.

"You think of the cause. I wouldn't be doing it if it was just for myself," he said.



The journey will end at Ground Zero on January 24th when George walks the last three miles with veterans and other supporters.

"We are all going to carry our flags and walk to the finish line. I think that's going to be a pretty powerful message, that we stand behind our vets and we love our vets," said Chmiel.

George said so many people have donated to the cause, Beast Mode for the Brave, and even offered him free places to stay or free meals during his trip.



He's already been through 14 pairs of shoes.



If you would like to donate to the cause or follow along, visit BeastModefortheBrave.com.

