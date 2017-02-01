Man sentenced for sexual assault against minors

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Hampden was sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to several sex crimes against children.

25 year-old Earl Huntley admitted to sexually assaulting two young girls and photographing them naked back in 2015.

Huntley's adopted mother was babysitting both of those girls when the crimes took place. She was at court on Wednesday and watched as her son was told the price he would have to pay.

“This guy is a serious, child, sexual predator and he got the sentence he deserved,” said Prosecutor, Christopher Almy. “I think the sentencing was right on point and I think that we achieved just what we should've achieved in this case… he goes to prison and then he's on lifetime supervision.”

Huntley was sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting two sisters- ages 5 and 11

He will also be monitored for the rest of his life.



“And where he's a sex offender I suspect that there will be an extra degree of vigilance,” said Almy.



“We were hoping that the judge would give him less than 9 years but we feel that it was a fair sentence,” said defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras.



Usually, a sex offender with similar charges faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Huntley has severe mental disabilities which factored in to his sentencing.



“I think the judge considered that to a degree in this case and he probably wouldn't have accepted a 9 year recommendation if he didn't have those disabilities,” said Tzovarras.



But disabilities or not-Huntley is owning his punishment.



“I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make this right,” said Huntley.

“I believe that he was emotional and is remorseful for what he has done to the family and to the victims and he wanted to express that to the judge today,” said Tzovarras.



“And I'm also hoping that one day my victims will be able to forgive me,” said Huntley.

Neither of the two victims were at the sentencing but their father says they are suffering from nightmares.

Huntley is expected to go to prison within the next week or so.

