AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The man who pleaded guilty to robbing and beating an elderly last March was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday morning in Kennebec County Superior Court.

The sentencing came after the family read emotional testimony -- asking the judge to stick Russ with the maximum sentence. "The robbery has a affected him, not just physically but more emotionally" Young's daughter Tracie Carolin said. "My dad has had a terrible year recuperating from this trauma, he doesn't sleep for fear that Kristopher Russ is going to come back and get him".

80-year-old James Young was struck with a cast iron pan multiple times after he walked in on 33-year-old Kristopher Russ breaking into his home. Russ ran off with cash, Young's wallet and checkbook. He was arrested shortly after and is taking full responsibility for the incident.

"I don't want to be viewed as a guy that doesn't have remorse when I truly have remorse" Russ said. "I am truly truly sorry -- I hope that after this is all said and done, Mr. Young and his family get the closure they deserve".

Russ was sentenced to 18 years behind bars and four years of probation. Young feels that punishment is enough. "I will be 98 when he gets out, so I'm happy" Young said.

