Former Press Herald columnist shot to death while showing teenager a handgun

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An investigation is underway after officials say a Sanford man was shot to death at his home.

According to Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland, 71-year-old Michael Harmon died at 7 Brunelle Avenue as he was showing a 16-year-old boy a handgun. The gun went off, and the teen was handling the gun at the time.

McCausland said Harmon is a retired reporter/editor/columnist for the Portland Press Herald.

An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner's office. The case will be reviewed by the Attorney General's Office.

The teen and his father, who are both from North Berwick, were at the home at the time.

Everyone has been cooperating, according to detectives.

